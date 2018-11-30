Awkwafina teams up with Comedy Central for new series

Actress Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina. — VALERIE MACON / AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 — Half-hour scripted series Awkwafina will star writer, actor and rapper Awkwafina as a twenty-something living in Queens, New York.

Awkwafina leads a cast that includes BD Wong as her father, Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black) as her grandmother, and Bowen Yang as Awkwafina’s more successful cousin.

The rapper, comedian and actress was recently seen in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians.

“I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina in a press release.

“I am so honoured to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.”

Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto (Portlandia) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy, American Dad) wrote the pilot, which will be helmed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City, Rough Night). — AFP