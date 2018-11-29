Jin Wei maintains fine form in Korea Masters

Goh Jin Wei continued her smashing performance by cruising into the last eight of the 2018 Korea Masters Badminton Tournament in Gwangju today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Reigning world junior champion, Goh Jin Wei continued her smashing performance by cruising into the last eight of the 2018 Korea Masters Badminton Tournament in Gwangju, South Korea, today.

Seventh seeded Jin Wei defeated Zhang Yiman of China; winning 21-16 and 21-15 in the second round of the women’s singles at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles shuttler, Soong Joo Ven pulled off a big upset in the US$250,000 (RM1.046 million) tournament by defeating fifth seed Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand; 21-11 and 21-11.

Another national player, Lee Zii Jia also booked his spot in the quarter-finals by dislodging Yang Chih Chieh of Taiwan; 21-18 and 21-15.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the women’s doubles in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

Second Round Results:

Men’s Singles:

Soong Joo Ven bt [5] Khosit Phetpradab (THA) 21-11, 21-11

Lee Zii Jia bt Yang Chih Chieh (TPE) 21-18, 21-15

Men’s Doubles:

Huang Kaixiang-Wang Zekang (CHN) bt [3] Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong 21-17, 21-16

[6] Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik bt Jung Jae Wook-Kim Hwi Tae (KOR) 21-17, 21-19

Kim Sa Rang- Tan Boon Heong (KOR/MAS) bt Mohamad Arif Ab Latif-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub 21-19, 22-24, 21-17

Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae (KOR) bt Chen Tang Jie- Man Wei Chong 21-11, 21-19 Women’s Singles:

[7] Goh Jin Wei bt Zhang Yiman (CHN) 21-16, 21-15 Mixed Doubles:

Tseng Min Hao-Lin Jhih Yun (TPE) bt Mohamad Arif Ab Latif-Rusydina Antardayu Riodingin (MAS/INA) 21-15, 19-21, 21-17

Choi Solgyu-Shin Seung Chan (KOR) bt [3] Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei 21-19, 21-11 — Bernama