BWF unaware of appeals by two Malaysian shuttlers on match-fixing case

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is not aware of the appeals made by two Malaysian shuttlers — Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang — who were handed long-term bans for their involvement in match-fixing.

BWF secretary-general, Thomas Lund said they had given full powers to the independent panel appointed by them to make the decision regarding the appeals made by both players.

“I don’t know about the progress of the case as our independent panel has full powers on the case, so we don’t have any idea on what ruling has been made by the independent body. The appeals is another process that would be handled by the panel,” he told reporters when met after the announcement of host cities for BWF’s major events from 2019-2025, here, today.

In this regard, Lund still believes that badminton remained a clean sport from match-fixing, but revealed that the world governing body was taking the necessary measure to avoid the same issue from recurring in the future.

Last May, Zulfadli and Tan were banned by BWF from competing in badminton for 20 and 15 years, respectively for breaching the BWF’s Code of Conduct in Relation to Betting, Wagering and Irregular Match Results.

Both players were reported to have made appeals regarding to the punishment. — Bernama