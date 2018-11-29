Malaysian couple arrested for running unlicensed hotel in Hatyai

Thai authorities said the couple in their 50s will be deported to Malaysia. — Istock.com pic via AFP

SONGKLA, Nov 29 — The Thai authorities arrested a Malaysian couple today for operating an unlicensed hotel in Hatyai.

Head of Songkla’s Immigration Office, Kol Shuttares Yingyongdamrongsakul, said the three-storey hotel, located at Poonakarn Road, Hatyai, received online bookings from customers in Malaysia and Singapore.

“The authorities carried out an inspection and found that the hotel had no licence to operate and had violated hotel regulations,” he told reporters here, today.

The hotel’s customers were charged between 2,600 baht (RM330) and 2,860 baht (RM363) per night.

Shuttares said the couple in their 50s had been operating their business with only tourist visas.

They are to be deported to Malaysia. — Bernama