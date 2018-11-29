Agriculture Dept bans two mosquito coil brands from China

SERDANG, Nov 29 — The Agriculture Department has banned the sale of mosquito coils of brands 'Zenden Micro-Smoke' and 'Jianbao Mosquito Coil' from China.

Speaking to reporters after launching a handbook on pesticide usage in agriculture on the sidelines of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition 2018 here today, its director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali said this was because the two products were not registered with the Pesticides Board.

He said under the law, those found selling or using the two products could be jailed or fined, if convicted.

He added that the department seized 3,005 boxes of mosquito coils of the two brands worth RM5,700 in an operation in October.

Consumers are advised to visit the department’s website at http://www.doa.gov.my for more information on licensed and unlicensed pesticides. — Bernama