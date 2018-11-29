Sterling heads towards two-week lows as Brexit jitters rise

A Japan yen note in front of US dollar and British pound sterling notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 29 — The pound fell towards a two-week low today amid growing concerns about the UK parliament’s vote on Brexit and after the Bank of England warned of risks to the currency if Britain leaves the European Union in a disorderly manner.

Barely four months before Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to garner support from parliament for the agreement she sealed with EU leaders. Parliament is due to vote on the deal on Dec 11.

The possibility of a no-deal Brexit sent the pound to a two-week low earlier this week before it retraced some losses and currency analysts say a recovery is unlikely before the parliamentary vote, which will be a key risk event.

“It looks on paper like (parliament) is going to vote against the deal, which will lead us into heightened uncertainty,” said Lee Hardman, an FX strategist at MUFG in London.

Hardman said a resounding defeat for May’s plan in parliament would increase fears that Britain may struggle to pass future Brexit legislation and that the pound could fall by as much as 4 per cent.

Adding to the gloomy sentiment, the Bank of England warned yesterday that Britain risks a bigger hit to its economy than in the financial crisis if it crashes out of the EU without a deal. It said the pound could then lose a quarter of its value.

The pound was trading down 0.5 per cent against the dollar at US$1.2760 per dollar. It was down half a per cent against the euro at 89.14 pence.

May stepped up her warnings about the risk of a disorderly Brexit today if parliament rejects her deal.

“The timetable is such that actually some people would need to take some practical steps in relation to no deal if the parliament were to vote down the deal on the 11th of December,” May told a parliamentary committee. — Reuters