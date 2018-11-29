IJN: Fireman Muhammad Adib shows signs of regaining consciousness

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured in the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple fracas, is showing signs of waking up and responding to some verbal commands at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here where he is being treated.

In the latest update on his condition, IJN said that the 24-year-old was still being kept heavily sedated to allow his organs to recover.

“Muhammad Adib continues to show signs of improvement. He is less dependent on medication for his heart, the oxygen settings for the ECMO machine have been reduced but he still requires full support for his kidney. He is currently in a medically-induced comatose condition,” it said in a statement.

In summing up his condition, IJN said the firefighter remained critical but stable with signs of improvement.

IJN physiotherapists would today start passive physiotherapy support as part of Muhammad Adib’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun earlier today maintained that Muhammad Adib was indeed assaulted and not hit by a fire engine in a riot incident near the temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights early Tuesday. — Bernama