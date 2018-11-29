Key US inflation index holds steady at 2pc Fed target

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at his news conference after the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington June 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 — The US Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation stayed right on target last month, another sign that for now price pressures remain tame, according to government data released today.

The Commerce Department report also showed Americans dipped into their savings to fund a spending spree in October, with biggest outlays going to pay for prescription drugs and household utilities like electricity and gas.

The faster spending should support continued GDP growth in the final quarter, which contains the crucial holiday period, after buying slowed in the July-September quarter.

The moderate inflation reading may cheer investors further by removing some pressure on the Fed to press ahead with steady interest rate increases.

Markets rallied yesterday after a speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell was viewed as a signal the central bank was near the end of the tightening cycle.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose 0.2 per cent compared to September, a tenth of a point faster than the prior month — pushed higher by a sudden bump in volatile prices for energy goods and services.

When food and fuel prices are stripped out, the “core” PCE index rose only 0.1 per cent, slower than September’s 0.2 per cent increase and below economists’ expectations.

Over the last 12 months, the headline index rose 2 per cent for the second month in a row, right on the Fed’s target, while the core slowed a tenth to 1.8 per cent.

Consumer spending had its biggest jump since March, rising 0.6 per cent to US$14.2 trillion (RM59.4 trillion) but this outpaced gains in income, which rose a slower 0.5 per cent to US$17.8 trillion.

The rise in income, the fastest since January, was primarily driven by higher worker pay and government social benefits.

But the spending splurge drove down the savings rate to its lowest level in 10 months. — AFP