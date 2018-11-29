Eddin Syazlee: 2018, most exciting year for country’s film industry

Maya stars as lead character Sakinah in horror film 'Munafik 2.' — Screengrab from Maya Karin's Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The year 2018 can be regarded as the most exciting and encouraging year in the country’s film industry especially in efforts to penetrate the international market, says Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said several local movies have broken box-office records that showed the momentum of the revival of the Malay films after struggling to attract the audience for so long.

“Perhaps, in the past, the audience might not have been focusing on the movie’s content, but I believe today’s audience are really good at making assessment as the storylines produced by today’s industry players have become increasingly creative and exciting.

“This is also in line with the efforts of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) and the Creative Content Association Malaysia (CCAM) to provide guidance and encouragement to local filmmakers.

“So that the filmmakers will produce quality films to compete in the global market,” he said to reporters after the launch of the ConnectASIA 2018 here today.

Eddin Syazlee said several local films have shown remarkable achievements such as Lee Chong Wei’s biopic movie Rise of the Legend, which aired in 8,000 cinemas in China, while Pulang was available in 190 countries through exclusive premiere on Netflix as well as Paskal, Dukun and Munafik 2 that managed to break box office records in cinemas nationwide.

He said in order to strengthen local films, several criteria and improvements would be implemented in collaboration with Finas in efforts to produce quality films to successfully penetrate the global market. — Bernama