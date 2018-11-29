Top Trump adviser Bolton meets Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton arrives to a meeting with Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 — US National Security Adviser John Bolton met today with Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, the first high-level meeting between the United States and the far-right president-elect.

Bolton arrived in a large convoy for the hour-long interview in Rio de Janeiro with Bolsonaro — who is set to take office on January 1, as both sides hope to bolster ties.

Bolton, a top adviser to Donald Trump, left Bolsonaro’s residence without giving a statement to the press.

“President Trump was the first foreign leader to call the president-elect,” Bolton had recalled Tuesday.

“We see this as a historic opportunity for Brazil and the United States to work together, a whole host of areas — economics, security and a range of others,” he said.

“I’m really there to prepare to ground” for the two leaders, Bolton added.

Bolsonaro is a fervent Trump admirer and has made no secret of his intention to reorient Brazilian diplomacy towards Washington.

The president-elect followed Trump’s footsteps in announcing his intention to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, breaking with a half-century of diplomacy.

He also alienated China, the world’s second biggest economy, by accusing it of “buying Brazil,” and then turning his attentions to Taiwan, which he visited in February.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, appears set to be a key regional ally for Washington in its desire to further isolate left-leaning regimes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Trump is expected in Buenos Aires for the G20 summit opening tomorrw. — AFP