Indonesian firm lodges police report over loss of RM138m to ‘Datuk Seri’ in cheating case

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — An Indonesian company claims it was cheated by a Malaysian businessman with the ‘Datuk Seri’ honorific with losses totalling US$33 million (RM$138 million) concerning an oil and gas project in Aceh, Indonesia.

The company, PT Anglo Slavic Utama (PT ASU) through its representative Ronie Tangkong, who is also a director, in a statement here today said that the Datuk Seri falsified several agreements and statutory declarations for his own interest in a business agreement between PT ASU and his company.

“A police report was also lodged on Nov 2, 2018 by PT ASU against the Datuk Seri at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters,” the company said.

On Nov 3, 2012, an agreement was signed between Global Capital Limited (GCL) and the Datuk Seri for a project to develop and produce oil and gas in Kuala Simpang Timur, Aceh Indonesia.

GCL was appointed and authorised by PT ASU to sell and manage its (PT ASU) assets. It was at the invitation of the Datuk Seri that the agreement was signed.

The agreement involved an amount US$55 million (RM230 million), which allowed the company owned by the Datuk Seri to acquire PT ASU assets. A total of US$22million (RM92 million) was paid to PT ASU.

“PT ASU was used as a bait by the Datuk Seri to woo investors and to get what he had wanted after which he ignored PT ASU,” said the statement.

According to the previous agreement, the Datuk Seri had asked GCL to seek investors to take over the shares of a public company where he (Datuk Seri) was working and empowering himself.

“A PT ASU asset purchase agreement was signed at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on Dec 28, 2012 between the Datuk Seri and a PT ASU representative who was one of its Indonesian directors. The parties had agreed to the terms since it was going to bring benefits through the oil and gas projects.

“However, the agreement was later cancelled by the Datuk Seri’s company and caused our company to lose US$33 million. The Datuk Seri had malicious intentions in teaming up with the director who had represented the company in the earlier agreement by changing the terms of the original agreement signed on Nov 3, 2012.

“Both also made a false statutory declaration and the declaration was the reason for the cancellation of the agreement made on Dec 28, 2012,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, a Selangor police spokesman when contacted by Bernama confirmed receiving the report and added that the matter was under police investigation. — Bernama