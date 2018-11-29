PPBM launch in Sarawak will not affect ruling coalition, says PBB info chief

Datuk Idris Buang said that the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in Sarawak will not affect the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 29 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information Chief Datuk Idris Buang today said that the launch of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in Sarawak will not affect the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also PPBM chairman, is scheduled to launch the party in Bintulu on December 1.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and leaders of other Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties are also expected to attend.

“In fact, PBB will remain strong and continue to be the backbone of GPS,” Idris told Malay Mail, when asked to respond to the launch.

Idris, who is also the Muara Tuang State Assemblyman, said there is no cause for PBB members to worry since PPBM is just a Sarawak chapter of another peninsula-based party, like the DAP and PKR.

He rubbished speculations that many PBB members would now be applying to join PPBM.

He also took a swipe at Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit for suggesting that the launch of PPBM would lead to the demise of the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said such a statement showed Kedit’s political immaturity and shallowness.

“It shows a behaviour of someone who likes to see Sarawak having political instability,” Idris said, referring to Kedit’s Facebook posting.

He said he is confident that the people will be able to evaluate what is good for them and the kind of leadership they need in the state.