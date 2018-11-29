80pc of documents in Najib, Irwan Serigar’s case given to defence team, court told

Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Sessions Court here was today told that nearly 224 documents or 80 per cent of documents relating to the case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, jointly charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving government funds totalling RM6,636,065,000 have been handed over to the defence team.

Former Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram who is leading the prosecution team in the case informed the court when the case came up for mention before Judge Azman Ahmad.

Sri Ram said the prosecution would hand over the documents which would be used for the trial as soon as possible.

He also informed that the defence had filed an application to transfer the case to the High Court and the case management has been fixed on November 30, at 9am before deputy registrar Nurliana Ismail.

Judge Azman fixed Dec 7 for mention of the case. Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Najib while Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent acted on behalf of Mohd Irwan Serigar.

On October 25, Najib, 65, and Mohd Irwan Serigar, 61, pleaded not guilty to six counts of CBT.

On the first count, Najib and Mohd Irwan Serigar were jointly charged with, in their capacity as finance minister and Treasury secretary-general respectively, and who were entrusted with the dominion of RM1.2 billion belonging to the Malaysian government, committed CBT of the fund.

For the second charge, Najib and Mohd Irwan Serigar were jointly charged, while holding the same post, committed CBT of RM655 million belonging to the Malaysian government which were entrusted to them.

On the third count, they were jointly charged, in their capacity as public servants and holding the same post, committed CBT of RM220 million belonging to the Malaysian government in Federal Consolidated Fund under “Belanja Mengurus di bawah Maksud B11 Perkhidmatan Am Perbendaharaan, Aktiviti 021700 KL International Airport Berhad (KLIAB)” that were entrusted to them.

The two men were also jointly accused, while in the same capacity, with CBT of RM1.3 billion that were entrusted to them Federal Consolidated Fund under “Maksud B11 Perkhidmatan Am Perbendaharaan, Aktiviti 020500 Subsidi Dan Bantuan Tunai”, belonging to the Malaysian government.

On the fifth and sixth charge, they were jointly charged, while in same capacity, having committed CBT of CNY1, 950,000,000 (worth RM1,261,065,000) and RM2 billion, respectively, belonging to the government.

Najib and Mohd Irwan Serigar were alleged to have committed all the offences at the Finance Ministry Complex in Putrajaya between December 21, 2016 and December 18, 2017.

They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, and liable to fine, if found guilty. — Bernama