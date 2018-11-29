Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today as risk appetite for emerging currencies returned following dovish remarks from the US central bank.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1830/1880 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1980/2020.

A dealer said most Asian currencies firmed against the greenback after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remarked that interest rates were just below neutral, a contrast to his comments in October that interest rates were a “long way from neutral”.

He added that the market was now turning its focus to the G20 summit in Argentina, beginning tomorrow, where the presidents of the United States and China are expected to discuss the trade dispute which has jolted markets, worldwide, for months.

Against a basket of emerging currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0495/0552 from yesterday’s 3.0464/0498 and decreased versus the yen to 3.6923/6977 from 3.6902/6941.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit strengthened to 5.3455/3535 from yesterday’s 5.3571/3626 but depreciated to 4.7561/7626 from 4.7353/7403 versus the euro. — Bernama