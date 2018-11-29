WTI oil price slides under US$50 per barrel

An oil rig drilling a well at sunrise, owned by Parsley Energy Inc near Midland, Texas, May 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 29 — One of the world’s major oil contracts, New York’s WTI, slumped under US$50 (RM209) per barrel today, reaching the lowest level in nearly 14 months.

WTI and Brent North Sea crude, another benchmark contract, have been tumbling for weeks on fears of a supply glut — despite oil kingpin Saudi Arabia planning an output cut and urging other producer nations to follow suit.

WTI hit as low as US$49.41 per barrel, the lowest point since October last year.

Around 1025 GMT and after a slight recovery, WTI stood at US$49.83, down 46 cents compared with yesterday’s close.

Brent was down 63 cents at US$58.13. — AFP