Ayala Land: Reports linking us to paid violence at Subang temple ‘inaccurate’

Two of the firm’s employees were among the over 30 people arrested so far over the violence. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A unit of Philippines’ conglomerate Ayala Corporation described as “absolutely inaccurate” news reports saying a developer it owns was responsible for hiring thugs to incite violence at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

Its property arm Ayala Land Inc controls One City Development Sdn Bhd, which in turn owns the land where the temple is currently located.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin alleged yesterday that the firm’s employees were responsible for paying local youths to terrorise the temple in order to occupy the site.

“Media reports now point to our company for the hiring of unruly people to instigate riots and civil unrest, all for the purpose of relocating the temple.

“These reports are absolutely inaccurate,” Ayala Land said in a statement today,

It repeated One City Development’s previous assertion that the personnel that were “on site were in fact directed to provide logistical support and assist in the orderly relocation under police watch”.

Ayala Land today insisted that the operations to relocate the temple had “always been coordinated with the local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure its proper and peaceful relocation”.

Two of the firm’s employees were among the over 30 people arrested so far over the violence.

“We are cognisant and respectful of the cultural and religious sensitivities in Malaysia, which we thought were being handled appropriately,” the company said.

MORE TO COME