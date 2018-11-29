Perak MB: Reveal the name of the exco behind ouster plot

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters in Ipoh November 29, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 29 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad should reveal the name of the state executive councillor who is allegedly behind the plot to have him removed with a motion of no-confidence.

Ahmad Faizal said Saarani should come out and reveal the individual’s identity rather than harp on about the matter via daily press conferences.

“I don’t know what is the effort or the story. To me, nothing happened. We have been conducting our meeting as usual and I have been talking with all the excos via WhatsApp.

“I really don’t understand what Saarani is talking about unless he is able to reveal who is the person he said had approached his Opposition members by offering them bribes,” he told reporters after witnessing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Perak State Development Corporation and Jimmy Couture Trend Sdn Bhd.

“If true, then he should lodge a police report as concealing such information is an offence in itself,” he added.

“During the previous administration, Saarani had asked the then-Opposition to be constructive and now it is the time to walk the talk.

“Instead of prolonging the issue, he should focus on other things such as his Budget winding-up speech. If there are any weaknesses, they can be pointed out, be a responsible Opposition,” he said.

Earlier, Saarani in a press conference alleged that the state executive councillor behind the ouster plot is continuing his efforts to convince more assemblymen to topple Ahmad Faizal from his position.