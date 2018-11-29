Pininfarina teases PF0 and its ‘pure’ design language

Michael Perschke (Automobili Pininfarina CEO) and Paolo Pininfarina (who helms the design company of the same name) pose in front of the latest PF0 prototype. — Picture courtesy of Automobili Pininfarina

ROME, Nov 29 — Automobili Pininfarina has been communicating about its upcoming electric hypercar, the PF0, for several months. Ahead of its global premiere at next year’s Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019, the automaker has released some new teaser pictures offering a fleeting glimpse of its latest prototype, which is close to the production model.

The manufacturer has announced a long-term partnership with the Pininfarina design studio regarding the PF0 as well as its future electric vehicles. The idea is to develop a “Pura” design vision, keeping vehicle design as pure as possible.

Automobili Pininfarina is currently working on a spectacular car, the PF0, capable of topping 400km/h at top speed and doing 0 to 100km/h in two seconds. Rumors suggest power equivalent to 1,900 horsepower and range is reportedly close to 500km. The German former Formula 1 and current Formula E driver, Nick Heidfeld, has been enlisted as the car’s development driver.

The latest prototype to date has only been presented privately, which explains why no official photo has yet been released. The final model should make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, before starting to roll out the following year. Note that only 150 PF0 models will be produced.

After this debut, Automobili Pininfarina — which is part of the Indian multinational car manufacturing corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra — plans to develop other production models starting with a somewhat less elitist SUV.

The 89th Geneva Motor Show takes place March 7-17, 2019, Palexpo Geneva. — AFP-Relaxnews