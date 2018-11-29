Grimes performs during the Global Citizen Concert to End AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec September 17, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 — Grimes has released the new track We Appreciate Power, which will be the first single from her upcoming fifth album.

The hard-hitting song, which includes elements of hard rock, industrial music and power pop, is the Canadian singer’s first new music since her acclaimed 2015 album Art Angels. An accompanying lyric video was directed by Grimes and her brother, Mac Boucher. It shows the song’s lyrics in several languages as Grimes and her collaborator on the song, HAHA, slowly spin around, dressed in futuristic bodysuits and holding various weapons.

According to Grimes’s label, 4AD, the song was inspired by the North Korean band Moranbong and is written from the perspective of a “Pro - A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not). Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overlords will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring.” — AFP-Relaxnews