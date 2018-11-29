Bursa Malaysia ends higher, tracking gains on Wall Street

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended its trading session higher today, on follow-through buying support in most index-linked stocks led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.58 per cent or 9.79 points firmer at 1,696.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,686.55 after opening 8.30 points higher at 1,694.85.

The market bellwether moved within a range of 7.78 points between 1,694.85 and 1,702.63 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, however, losers outpaced gainers 583 to 316, while 353 counters were unchanged, 669 untraded and 73 others suspended.

Volume expanded to 2.16 billion units worth RM2.44 billion from 1.66 billion units valued at RM2.11 billion yesterday.

Hermana Capital Bhd’s Director Datuk Nazri Khan Adam Khan said external factors including the strong rebound in the US markets had helped boost investors’ sentiment today.

“The US Federal Reserve’s comments which suggested that it may be slower in raising interest rates have also supported commodities market and lifted the ringgit against the US dollar.

“However, investors will continue to keep a close watch on the Group of 20 (G20) summit where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting this weekend, with a hope that the trade war will not escalate,” he told Bernama.

On the local front, Nazri Khan said December would usually be the start of a good rally for the stock market as most big funds are expected to accumulate shares ahead of the New Year.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank each rose two sen to RM9.45 and RM24.90 respectively, Tenaga fell two sen to RM14.24, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM9.25, while CIMB added 10 sen to RM5.85.

IHH Healthcare gained 25 sen to RM5.50.

Of actives, Bumi Armada shed 7.5 sen to 19 sen, Genting Malaysia fell 16 sen to RM2.84 while Tatt Giap added half-a-sen to 15.5 sen.

Top gainers, PPB increased 90 sen to RM17.90 and Nestle was up 80 sen to RM147.00.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 78.10 points to 11,797.40, the FBM 70 perked 21.85 points to 13,731.42 but FBM Ace Index was 85.90 points lower at 4,803.27.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 44.75 points to 11,731.17 and the FBMT 100 Index put on 55.62 points to 11,603.89.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index advanced 89.00 points to 7,035.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.20 of-a-point better at 171.63 and the Financial Services Index surged 80.99 points to 17,467.17.

Main Market volume advanced to 1.54 billion shares valued at RM2.38 billion from 1.11 billion shares worth RM1.98 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover rose to 359.65 million units worth RM80.92 million versus 341.71 million units valued at RM80.45 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 255.56 million shares valued at RM58.36 million compared with 206.78 million shares worth RM46.35 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 297.10 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (274.84 million), construction (91.10 million), technology (177.51 million), SPAC (15,000), financial services (45.76 million), property (96.25 million), plantations (44.49 million), REITs (7.64 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (334.11 million), healthcare (38.41 million), telecommunication and media (70.62 million), transportation and logistics (31.78 million), and utilities (32.87 million). — Bernama