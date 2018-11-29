Penang to form special women committees in state’s constituencies

Chong Eng said these special purpose committees will focus on implementing programmes for women and family empowerment at the grassroots level. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — The Penang government will set up committees for women and family development in each of the state’s 40 constituencies, starting 2019.

State Women and Family Development Committee chairman Chong Eng said these special purpose committees will focus on implementing programmes for women and family empowerment at the grassroots level.

“The committee will consist of all women coming from diverse backgrounds,” she said in a statement today.

“As exco for women and family development, I see this as a strategic move to address the developmental needs of women and family.”

She said the committees will also plan programmes to help women achieve their full potential and support them in gaining positions of influence and authority.

The exco said the same panels will also address issues, such as domestic violence and family cohesion.

They will also hold courses for women and families in areas, such as parenting, household financial management, mental health, nutrition and women empowerment.

Chong said the programmes will also promote positive family values, such as trust, respect, gratitude, responsibility and togetherness.

“This initiative is in line with Penang 2030 which envisions Penang to be a family-focused, green and smart state that inspires the nation,” she said.

Lastly, she called on the public to support the initiative by participating in or facilitating the programmes.