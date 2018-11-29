Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 incoming?

It may not have impressed consumers, but Google Glass has seen some success among businesses. ― Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 29 — A second-generation version of Google Glass, aimed at enterprises, could be getting prepped for imminent launch, according to MySmartPrice.

After withdrawing its consumer Google Glass project, the Mountain View, California firm had announced it was working on a solution for businesses. Google has, in fact, since sold a large number of its smart glasses to major firms like DHL and Volkswagen.

After the leak of a certification request with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), it is this time the hardware specs of a new generation of glasses — reportedly called Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 — that have been revealed by MySmartPrice based on information appearing in the Geekbench benchmarking database.

The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 appears to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and 3GB RAM. They reportedly run on Android 8.1 (Oreo). On paper, it all looks relatively appealing, although no information about pricing has yet emerged. — AFP-Relaxnews