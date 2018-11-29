Paskal producers donate RM100,000 to Navy charity fund

Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin (in white) receives a mock cheque from Koh Mei Lee at the event. — Picture via Instagram @gscinemas

PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — Asia Tropical Films production house, who recently invested in the hit action film Paskal, donated RM100,000 to the Malaysian Navy (TLDM) charity fund at an event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The donation is a token for the Navy for its support highlighting the struggles of its special forces in the film.

The cheque was presented by Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee to Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

In a short speech, Paskal director Adrien Teh said the donation was to repay the Navy for its contributions.

“The Navy has given its full support and help during the making of this film.

“As a sign of gratitude, we organised this event for members of the Navy,” he told Harian Metro.

Also at the event was the Navy’s deputy chief Vice Admiral Datuk Reza Mohd Sany and Paskal commander, First Admiral Anuar Alias.

Meanwhile, Teh added there are currently no plans for a sequel.

“There have been many who asked about Paskal 2, but for the moment I can’t promise whether there will be a sequel or not.

“And as for bonus for the actors, I need to speak to the investors first,” he said.

To date, Paskal has collected RM30.5 million at the box office.

With a production cost of RM10 million, Paskal is the most expensive local film ever made.