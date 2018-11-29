MACC nabs man for impersonating former chief commissioner’s aide

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU PAHAT, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a man here yesterday for allegedly claiming to be a former chief commissioner’s personal aide and soliciting bribes.

It was learnt that the suspect claimed to be the private officer to former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, who resigned shortly after the general election.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at the Batu Pahat MACC branch office at 10.30pm last night to assist investigations.

In a statement today, the MACC said preliminary investigations found the suspect had used his bank account for a transaction involving RM40,000, which is suspected to be a bribe.

“The male suspect impersonated the private officer to Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad where he was believed to have demanded the bribe as an inducement to close a police case involving obscene text messages and a money scam,” the MACC said.

The statement said the RM40,000 was said to be for a police officer to close the complainant’s case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe for each charge if found guilty,” the agency added.

When contacted, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest.