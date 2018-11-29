Mohamad Hasan files appeal to retain Rantau seat

Mohamad Hasan said he is appealing to clear himself of any alleged misconduct during the nomination for the seat. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Nov 29 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today filed an appeal in the Federal Court against the Election Court nullification of his 14th general election victory in the Rantau state seat.

He said he is appealing to clear himself of any alleged misconduct during the nomination for the seat and in the interests of the Rantau voters as well as a last-ditch effort to safeguard his position as a state assemblyman.

The Election Court, on November 16, allowed a petition filed by Dr S. Streram of PKR and ruled Mohamad’s election on May 9 null and void.

Streram had claimed that he was forcefully prevented from entering the nomination centre to file his nomination on April 28 because he had no pass issued by the Election Commission (EC).

The returning officer then declared Mohamad as having retained the seat unopposed.

Mohamad’s filing of his appeal today through lawyer Abu Bakar Isa Ramat of Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak & Co comes one day after the EC and Amino Agus Suyub, the returning officer for the Rembau parliamentary constituency, filed an appeal.

The former Negri Sembilan mentri besar said he will leave it to the wisdom of the judges of the Federal Court to consider the merits of his case and set the hearing date. — Bernama