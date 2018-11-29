Post-temple riot, three One City JMBs distance themselves from One City Development Sdn Bhd and MCT Berhad

Spokesman Chong Li Loh addresses a press conference in Subang November 29, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 29 — The Joint Management Bodies (JMBs) of three property projects located in the vicinity of One City in Subang Jaya today said that they had no links to One City Development Sdn Bhd and MCT Berhad.

One City Development Sdn Bhd is the developer of the land where the Sri Maha Mariamman Devastanam temple is located, of which MCT Berhad is the land owner.

Earlier this week, riots broke out at the temple after a lawyer allegedly sent thugs to clear the site and enforce a court order.

The JMBs — namely JMB SkyPark, JMB The Place and JMB The Square — witnessed their properties vandalised and some of their cars torched.

Spokesman for the JMBs, Chong Li Loh, said in a media briefing today that the incident was unfortunate as the demonstrators had thought that the properties were related to the owners and developers of the temple land.

“All properties, including the office tower and units in One City, USJ 25, are owned by 939 individual owners and managed by the three JMBs,” said Chong.

He clarified that One City Development Sdn Bhd and MCT Berhad were only tenants who do not own the units.

When asked for the cost of the damage to the property and cars, Chong said this had yet to be ascertained but emphasised that it was significant.