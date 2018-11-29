Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebrations begin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas wave as they arrive at the airport in Jodhpur in the desert state of Rajasthan, India November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Nov 29 ― From one grand celebrity Bollywood wedding to another, it’s time to now turn the focus on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The couple, who are set to tie the knot this Sunday, has reportedly left for Jodhpur where all the wedding festivities are set to take place. Snaps shared on social media showed the former beauty queen dressed in designer traditional attire while Jonas kept it casual.

Priyanka’s family including her cousin and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra were reportedly spotted heading to Jodhpur along with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiance and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Yesterday, the power couple were seen at Priyanka’s mother’s home in Juhu for pre-wedding prayers and both of them were dressed in coordinated outfits by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

According to various reports by Indian media, the wedding celebrations will take place at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with the henna ceremony and sangeet (dance) scheduled for later today. This will be followed by a haldi (turmeric) ceremony tomorrow and a cocktail party the following day. (If you still can’t follow along and are wondering what all the ceremonies actually are about, click here for a quick update.)

Just like recently married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, there will also be two wedding ceremonies as per each other’s traditions. Next on the list will be a lavish reception in Delhi on December 3.

Priyanka, 36, and Jonas, 26, got engaged earlier this year in August and have been linked ever since they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala.

As to which Hollywood celebrities will be attending the wedding, well rumour has it that Dwayne Johnson is on the list but we’ll just have to wait and find out.