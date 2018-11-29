Khalid Samad: Lights out at 1am for party spots next year

Khalid Samad speaks to reporters in Parliament November 29, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will start enforcing the 1am operating limit for entertainment outlets not authorised to open beyond that time next year, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad.

During a press conference at the Parliament lobby, the minister said such outlets flouted the rule and regularly stayed open until 5am.

“There are a few, very limited number of entertainment outlets given special permission and, of course, most of their clients who come are foreigners. These are meant to cater for tourists, but when inspected, we found that most who are there are locals.

“We have to handle a lot of complaints from the public because there’s a lot of disturbance and so on. So, what is important is all entertainment outlets given permission to carry on up to 1am will be enforced,” he said.

He said he must still meet with the mayor to confirm the matter, but expressed confidence that enforcement should begin on January 1.

Khalid also said DBKL will review the special permits granted to select outlets allowing these to operate until 3am or 5am.

The minister said he doubted that tourists who visited the city did so for the nightlife, saying other countries offered better late-night entertainment than Malaysia.

At the same time, Khalid also said he wanted to educate and create awareness among Kuala Lumpur residents so they will not “waste their money” at these outlets and instead spend more time at home with their families.