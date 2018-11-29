Sabah PKR chief shrugs off ouster plot, says ‘happens every three years’

Christina Liew casts her vote at the PKR elections in Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok in Kota Kinabalu, November 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew is holding steady despite talk that the majority of Sabah PKR divisions are looking to remove her.

Brushing off the rumours, Liew said that it was normal politics to have people vying for the post, and she was more interested in developing the state than entertaining “hearsay”.

“I’ve been with Sabah PKR for over 20 years and for as long as I can remember, this same thing happens every three years, the same group,” she said when speaking to reporters after launching the community-based tourism roadshow.

Liew said she cannot comment on any meeting purportedly called by a rival faction as she is unaware of it and considers it hearsay.

“Anyway, the appointment of the PKR state chief is up to the party president. Whether I’m confident of maintaining it or not, it’s not up to me.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t see any cracks. If they say there are, let it be. Like I said even during the party election, even if I’m challenged, it’s OK; it’s part of a democratic process,” she said.

When asked whether she will call a meeting to talk about the issue, Liew said it was not a priority for her.

“If I call a meeting, it will be on how to move forward after the election — how to contribute nation, how to help the people and go into the community — that’s what we want to concentrate on, not who will be the next PKR chief,” she said.

In the last week, news reports have said that at least 15 out of 26 divisions in Sabah were pushing for Tawau division chief Datuk Kong Hon Ming to be the next Sabah PKR chief.

Sources said that supreme council member, Rahimah Majid, was among those in the rival faction, as well as Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, whose name was put forward as deputy chairman.

A meeting was purportedly held by party leaders to select names for a new state committee following the party elections, and sources said Liew was aware of it, but chose not to attend.

This is not the first time Sabah PKR has been marred by internal conflicts — past leadership crises have seen the top post shifted many times over.

Liew, who is also deputy chief minister, Api Api state assemblyman and Tawau Member of Parliament, has been party chief since 2016.