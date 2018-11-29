China hopes for positive results from US talks at G20

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing April 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Nov 29 — China is hoping for “positive results” in resolving a trade dispute with the United States at a G20 summit in Argentina, the commerce ministry said today, ahead of a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and US leaders.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to hold trade talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Asked if China was seeking to prevent more US tariffs at the high-stakes meeting, the ministry’s spokesman, Gao Feng, said economic teams from both sides were in contact to implement a “consensus” reached by Trump and Xi in a phone call this month.

“I hope that the United States and China could move towards each other and work hard to achieve positive results in the meeting,” Gao said, without giving any details.

The United States has levied additional duties of between 10 per cent and 25 per cent on US$250 billion (RM1.05 trillion) of Chinese goods this year as punishment for what it calls China’s unfair trade practices, with the 10 per cent tariffs set to rise to 25 per cent next year.

A Reuters poll yesterday showed China’s factories likely struggled to grow for a second straight month in November as cooling demand at home and the threat of higher US tariffs stifled new orders.

“The Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that the essence of Sino-US economic and trade cooperation is about mutual benefit and win-win,” Gao said. — Reuters