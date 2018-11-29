More remanded over temple violence, MCT Tower attack

The scene outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Putra Heights. Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched during the incident that started at about 2am. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — A Magistrates Court here issued three-day remand orders against two people arrested for damaging MCT Tower during pre-dawn violence on Tuesday near the site of previous riots at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya.

Harian Metro reported that Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham allowed the police to further detain the two suspects in their 30s for investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting effective today.

The magistrate also issued remand orders against eight individuals allegedly involved in the demonstration at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

Nor Ariffin allowed the eight to be held for four days until Sunday.

The police have so far arrested 30 individuals in relation to the riots that left 23 vehicles damaged or destroyed and one fireman fighting for his life after allegedly being assaulted by rioters.

Among those detained is a lawyer in the employ of property developer One City Development Sdn Bhd and whom authorities accused of hiring thugs to forcibly occupy the temple site, which triggered the initial violence.