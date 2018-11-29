Anti-ICERD rally: Police still assessing situation before deciding on approval

Umno and PAS members, and NGOs, attend an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the police had yet to decide if the green light should be given to the planned rally against International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) next month.

“It is still too early to say and the organiser must make an application to City Hall as they plan to have it at Dataran Merdeka... we have to see if they will approve as well.

“What’s important here is an assessment is done from time to time and nearer the event, factors like national security will be taken into consideration,” he told reporters this afternoon after attending a forum on Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) here at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras.

Fuzi also said the police will call Umno and PAS representatives soon to discuss the gathering.

He confirmed that so far, no application has been submitted to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Opposition parties led by Umno previously planned to hold the rally on December 8 to protest the planned ratification of the ICERD, but now claim the event will be held to give thanks to the government’s decision not to do so.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday advised the groups planning the now “thanksgiving” rally to congregate for prayers instead.

Muhyiddin said such events were costly to organise and dubbed it a waste of funds to hold a rally over a matter that was no longer contentious.

He also reminded organisers that they must abide by all laws if they intend to proceed anyway, saying that laws such as the Peaceful Assembly Act would still apply.