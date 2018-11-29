AG offers to help resolve Seafield temple dispute, to monitor riot case

Thomas said that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) viewed the recent violence outside the temple with ‘utmost gravity’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The attorney general (AG) today offered to help find a solution for the land dispute related to the Hindu temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya, and will personally be keeping tabs on the case files of the recent violence there.

Tommy Thomas noted that the underlying dispute linked to the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devastanam temple in Selangor arises from a consent order that was recorded by the court in a civil lawsuit, adding that the AG will have the power to help see that the matter is settled.

“I shall be happy to meet the lawyers representing all the parties to resolve their dispute against the background of the power conferred on the office of the attorney general in respect of charitable trusts under Section 9 of the Government Proceedings Act, 1956,” he said in a statement today.

Saying that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) viewed the recent violence outside the temple with “utmost gravity”, Thomas added it had caused much alarm among the public, further noting that the “brutal attack” on a firefighter who was performing his duties was “particularly appalling”.

Thomas said the police’s top-level management had briefed the AGC on the ongoing police investigations into the violent incidents outside the temple, adding that prosecutors will work with the police on this matter.

“Chambers will be working closely with the Royal Malaysian Police in the coming days to bring the full force of the criminal law against everyone implicated in the disturbance, regardless of status. We understand the urgency in dealing with situations where law and order are threatened.

“In view of the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, I have directed that the file be handled at headquarters level under the purview of the Head of Prosecution Division, who will keep me informed,” he added.

MORE TO COME