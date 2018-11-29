Agong married? PM says no official confirmation

The PM said he was unable to comment on the rumours. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he is unable to comment on rumours that Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V recently married.

The prime minister said he has not received any official confirmation of the event which has made headlines worldwide.

“I don’t have the name or official confirmation, I can’t say anything,” Dr Mahathir told reporters in Parliament.

Istana Negara has not issued any statement on the matter.

Rumours that the 49-year-old monarch from Kelantan had married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen started circulating within local gossip rags earlier this week, featuring pictures of the couple in their wedding finery and have since been picked up by tabloids in the UK, like The Sun and Daily Mail.

According to the rumours, the Russian woman’s name is either Oksana Gorbatenko or Oksana Voevodina, but she has allegedly since taken on the Muslim name Rihanna after embracing Islam earlier this year.

The alleged wedding reportedly took place on November 22 in a concert hall in Moscow.

The latest rumour, as reported by Daily Mail yesterday, is that the couple recently visited a German fertility clinic after the alleged wedding.