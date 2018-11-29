Gobind: Freeze on outgoing laws shouldn’t extend to subversion, security threats

Earlier, Gobind echoed Dr Mahathir’s sentiments that there are limits to democracy and freedom of speech. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the moratorium on laws set to be repealed or amended should not apply to incidents affecting communal harmony or national security.

Referring to the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, he suggested the moratorium be applied individually, adding that he will propose this to the Cabinet tomorrow.

“I’m of the view that we should look at certain moratorium on a case-by-case basis, and when it comes to incidents which threaten national security and, of course, incidents which involve race relations in the country, then the authorities should still be allowed to take action when it is necessary,” he told reporters in the lobby of Parliament today.

“I will take this to Cabinet tomorrow and I will push for a decision on this.”

He said that in the temple incident, investigations under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) must proceed.

Once the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, it is up to the agency to decide the action that should be taken, he added.

At the same time, Gobind also floated the idea of placing Section 233 of the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 under the Penal Code.

The section deals with the vague offence of the improper use of network facilities and was applied by the previous administration in a manner viewed as suppressing dissent.

It is among the laws that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged to redress.

“I have earlier said we are looking to amend Section 233. There are two options: One that we include it in the Penal Code, the provisions that exist in Section 233 — which means there will be a transfer — Section 233 will be incorporated into the Penal Code.

“Which means that provisions of the law are still there. The only difference is that they will be investigated after the amendments by the police and not MCMC,” Gobind said.

Earlier, Gobind echoed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sentiments that there are limits to democracy and freedom of speech.