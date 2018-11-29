‘Stairway to Heaven’ recording console up for auction

‘The HeliosCentric Helios Console’ goes under the hammer on December 11. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 29 ― Bonhams of London will be auctioning the “HeliosCentric Helios Console” on December 11.

The HeliosCentric Helios console was created in 1996 by the musician Elvis Costello and Chris Difford of the band Squeeze, who amalgamated two separate Helios consoles. One of these was the Island Records Basing Street Studio 2 Helios Console (1970-1974).

This half of the console was used to record Led Zeppelin’s IV album, featuring the classic hit Stairway To Heaven, as well as Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Burnin’ and Catch a Fire albums.

The Island Records section was also used by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Cat Stevens, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Cliff, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones.

The HeliosCentric console in its current composition was used by Supergrass, Sia, Keane, Athlete, The Feeling, KT Tunstall, Turin Brakes, Squeeze, Paolo Nutini, Dido, the Pet Shop Boys, and many more.

Rollingstone.com reports that, in March, the Bonhams auction house sold the EMI TG12345 MK IV console used to record Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album for US$1.8 million (RM7.55 million).

More information: https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/24669/lot/86/ ― AFP-Relaxnews