IGP maintains firefighter Muhammad Adib was attacked during Subang temple riot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today reiterated that fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was indeed assaulted and not hit by a fire engine during the second day riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya

“Based on the information we have received so far, he was not knocked down by a fire truck. Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid had also clarified this yesterday and a police report has been made.

“We are in the midst identifying the individual who shared a video claiming Muhammad Adib was hit by a truck and some individuals from the temple management who spread this false information,” he told reporters this afternoon after attending a forum on Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) here at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras.

When asked if it was confirmed Adib had been assaulted, he replied: “If he was not assaulted, how would he be in such a critical condition with so much injuries on him?”

Fuzi also said police are in the midst of identifying the attackers and urged witnesses to come forward and assist police with their investigations.