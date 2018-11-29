Perak Opposition leader says will give ‘proof’ of MB ouster plot to police

I Saarani alleged that the state executive councillor behind the ouster plot is continuing his efforts to convince more assemblymen that Ahmad Faizal must go. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong POH, Nov 29 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Saarani Mohamad insisted today that he has evidence to support his claim of an internal conspiracy within the ruling state Pakatan Harapan (PH) to remove Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The person told us that he will proceed with his effort. I will not reveal how is he going to do that, but I have the evidence,” the Kota Tampan assemblyman told reporters at the state legislative assembly here.

“We have all the evidence, facts and the events leading to the exco who approached Umno assemblymen to support a vote of no-confidence against the mentri besar,” he added.

Saarani said he is not worried about being investigated by the police after PH secretariat chief and Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar filed a complaint on the alleged coup attempt at the Dangi Wangi police contingent yesterday.

“Do not think that we are scared, and that they can threaten me and my friends by lodging a police report. We will provide all the necessary information to the police,” he said.

He also said that all 25 Umno assemblymen are ready to be summoned for their testimony on the matter.

Sivakumar had said that those involved in attempting to topple the state government could face criminal prosecution, adding that it was an offence under Section 124 of the Penal Code to create incitement to topple a democratically-elected government.