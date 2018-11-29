Kedah Sultan visits injured fireman at IJN

Sultan Sallehuddin (right) spent almost 30 minutes during his visit on Muhammad Adib, who is from Kuala Kedah. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today visited Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured in the riot incident that broke out at Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 26.

The sultan was received on arrival at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at noon by Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Azmin Osman and Kuala Lumpur JBPM director, Nordin Pauzi.

Sultan Sallehuddin spent almost 30 minutes during his visit on Muhammad Adib, who is from Kuala Kedah, Kedah.

In the incident early Tuesday morning, Muhammad Adib was believed to have been assaulted by a group of rioters while responding to an emergency at the temple.

Muhammad Adib who is suffering from fractured ribs and internal injuries was earlier treated at the Ramsay Sime Darby Medical Centre in Subang Jaya before bing transferred to IJN on Tuesday night.

IJN chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Azhari Yakub said this morning that Muhammad Adib was still in critical condition but stable.

The fracas at the temple broke out about 2 am on Nov 26 over the issue of its relocation to a new site.

Police have so far arrested 30 people to facilitate the investigation into the incident. — Bernama