Selangor MB says too costly to buy back temple land; sets bad precedent

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Dewan Annex Negeri Selangor in Shah Alam November 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — Contrary to rumours, Amirudin Shari announced today that his Pakatan Harapan state administration is not taking over ownership of the land on which the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple currently sits in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

He said the Selangor government cannot afford to buy back the land sold to a private developer to resolve the current controversy over the Hindu temple’s relocation as it would incur a high cost and burden taxpayers.

“The Selangor State Government has ruled out acquiring the land as it will incur huge financial implications to the taxpayers’ money and set a bad precedent to future cases.

“We have to look at the costs that the state government has to support. If the cost is too high, it would not be fair to other taxpayers. That is my stance for now,” he told a press conference at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly annexe ere.

He also said the rumours of the state acquisition are “untrue and very misleading”.

MORE TO COME