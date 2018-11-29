Gobind: MCMC leading push in licence application upgrade

Gobind acknowledged that there were some issues regarding the issuing of licences, reiterating that the process would be upgraded. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is seeking a new method through digitisation to expedite the process of applications including for the issuing of licences, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He acknowledged that there were some issues regarding the issuing of licences, reiterating that the process would be upgraded.

“There exists a concern regarding the issuing of licences and this needs to be upgraded. We are in the process of revisiting not only licences, but also other applications.

“If possible, we want to speed up the process by digitisation. In the digital age, we can carry out paperless applications. This is what MCMC is looking at and I hope that soon we will announce a new method that can overcome this problem,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Gobind was replying to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) who asked the ministry to facilitate the approval of the ‘Apparatus Assignment’ licence for the installation of a communications network at premises which allegedly took between seven and 21 days to be approved. — Bernama