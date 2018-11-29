Maszlee: Politicians can enter schools but must request permission

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik speaks to the media at the Parliament lobby, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today said politicians are allowed into school premises as long as they have requested permission and do not conduct political campaigns there.

Speaking to the press at the Parliament lobby, Maszlee said his ministry has already approved a few applications by representatives from the Opposition.

“If political parties want to enter schools, they must request permission. This is procedure but we are not barring any MPs or assemblymen to enter schools and give donations. We have a circular and it has been sent out to all state education departments to approve their request.

“PAS has submitted an entire list of their MPs who want to visit schools. We have approved it,” said Maszlee.

Umno’s Tanah Merah MP Datuk Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz who spoke to the media together with Maszlee praised the minister’s decision.

“I would like to say thank you to the minister. This shows he is a professional and I appreciate how open he is,” said Ikmal.

Previously, under Barisan Nasional’s rule, Opposition MPs were barred from entering school compounds.