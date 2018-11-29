Bodybuilder Mike's happy encounter with minister

Mike Mahen Syarul Azman (right) and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman meet up. — Picture courtesy of Instagram:@syedsaddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Mike Mahen Syarul Azman's preparing for his third world title in-a-row and he got a timely boost when he finally managed to meet Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman for half an hour on Monday at the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) headquarters in Putrajaya.

Mike's busy preparing for the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Thailand two weeks from now and he just bagged his fourth Mr Asia title in a row in Pune, India in early October.

Being a predominantly self funded athlete, Mike struggles for money as when competition season kicks in, his food, supplements and travel costs get incredibly high. For Mike, who works as a “runner” earning around RM3,000 a month its not enough and he has a wife and three kids to feed.

He's made countless impassioned pleas for help as bodybuilding's not a core sport hence it does not get much assistance from the government

Hence the first thing Saddiq did was to get Mike his incentives owed from last years achievements, which amounted to close to RM20,000. This money is a blessing for Mike who is living in a friends home temporarily, as he finalised his divorce proceedings after returning from Pune.

“It's been a struggle having to keep my head in the game while sorting out the divorce,” Mike told Malay Mail.

“There're a lot of sacrifices that comes with being a champion as your spending a lot of time away. Especially from the kids but I can't stop. I love competing for my country, I love working out and I love my family too.

“However, I will not let these be a detriment to my preparations for a third world title. YB Saddiq was very gracious and he made sure I got my incentives and he also said he will do his best to help me with the housing situation.”

Among all Malaysian world sports champions only Mike is from Kuala Lumpur.

The rest are cycling's Azizulhasni Awang who won the 2017 World Keirin title or “Rainbow Jersey” hailing from Terengganu, diving's Cheong Jun Hoong (from Perak) who won the 10m platform individual title in 2017 and three-time silat world champion Al-Jufferi Jama (Pahang).

Mike's plight touched Saddiq and the youngest ever minister in South-east Asia posted on his Instagram page stating he will meet with the Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) to hep Mike in his career and possibly get him a place to stay.

Saddiq also said he has instructed the ministry to look into ways to help Mike achieve his goals with the long term view of having a South-east Asian Under-23 fitness championship and emphasis on healthy living.

“We had a chat about the future of bodybuilding and physical fitness and I can tell he is very keen on promoting a healthy lifestyle to the masses,” said Mike as he elaborated on what transpired during their meeting.

“I've mooted a plan to have an event for the juniors or kids. Maybe we can do bodybuilding for Under-23s while the kids can take part in fitness activities. This can be done in 2020 or sooner depending on the situation.

“In the end I am very grateful for the meet up and I've found extra motivation to win my third world title.”