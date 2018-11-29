Speaker rejects PKR rep’s emergency motion on Subang temple issue

Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusuf rejected his emergency motion to debate the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple incident today.

The PKR lawmaker told a press conference in Parliament that the Speaker gave ongoing investigations into the two-day riots as the reason for not holding debates.

“I can accept his decision because with the statements by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, I’ve already achieved my original objective to include this emergency motion.

“When an emergency motion is debated in the lower House, the relevant minister must answer. In this context, Malaysians have already received their answers from the home minister and the prime minister,” said Fahmi who filed the emergency motion two days ago.

He added that he received the Speaker’s decision which was made in chambers earlier this morning.