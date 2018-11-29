IGP: Lawyer arrested in Subang temple riot was adviser to One City

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks at the Royal Malaysian Police College of Kuala Lumpur on November 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the lawyer who is said to have sparked the riot at the the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights, played the role of adviser to property developer One City Development Sdn Bhd.

When asked by reporters if the lawyer and his friend, who had since been arrested, acted on their own to hire thugs or if they were instructed by the developer, Fuzi said: “The lawyer is an adviser to the company. I don’t want to elaborate further at this point as it will contradict with statements from the Home Ministry and Selangor police’s ongoing investigations.

“All I can say is that the lawyer is an adviser to the company, One City,” he said after attending a forum on Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) here at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras.

