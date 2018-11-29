Muhyiddin: Federal CID chief to head task force on temple riots

Muhyiddin said that the Seafield task force is led by Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — A special task force has been formed to investigate the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the ‘Op Seafield’ Task Force is headed by Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd and comprises personnel from the Bukit Aman CID, Selangor Police and several Selangor district police stations.

“So far, statements have been taken from 34 people and a large amount of physical evidence has been seized at the location, namely 21 cars and six motorcycles which were set on fire, nine knives and two machetes, seven pairs of shoes and three vests.

“The police have also arrested 30 individuals, comprising 24 Malays, two Indian Muslims, three Indians and one Chinese, and all have been remanded for various durations, while five individuals who were arrested last night were remanded today,” he said.

Muhyiddin spoke in the Dewan Rakyat by way of providing an explanation over the riots at the temple.

Muhyiddin’s gave this explanation under Standing Orders 14(1) (i) Statement by Ministers.

He said the developer had obtained a court order in 2014 to take possession of the land where the temple was located and made several attempts to do so but failed following protests from Hindu devotees.

Last Monday, a group of about 50 Malay men who were paid between RM150 and RM300 each were instructed by several individuals working with One City Development Sdn Bhd to occupy the temple and clear the area.

“Subsequently, police detained the company’s in-house lawyer who was suspected to have paid the Malay men to encroach into the temple...police have also identified several individuals who played a role in this issue and will be called in for the investigation process.

“The motive of the incident has been identified and an investigation paper is being drawn up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said investigations were being conducted into the case of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who suffered serious injuries after he was attacked under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempt to murder, and several video recordings had been obtained and analysed to identify the people concerned.

Seven investigation papers had also been opened for various offences under the Penal Code, including arson, armed rioting, causing injury with the use of arms, encroachment, arson and violating peace.

Another investigation paper had also been opened under Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possession of dangerous weapons.

Investigations are also being conducted into viraled messages to help in the investigations into the case and to obtain confirmation of the facts, he said.

Muhyiddin also welcomed cooperation from the public to provide information to help in the investigations.

He stressed that the government will not compromise with any parties who intentionally threaten peace and public order, especially by instigating racial sentiments. — Bernama