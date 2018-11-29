Johor to give civil servants RM1,500 bonus next year

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian announced a RM1,500 special financial assistance for civil servants in the state for next year. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office media and communications unit

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 29 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian announced today a RM1,500 special financial assistance for each of the state’s civil servants next year.

He said the federal government civil servants salaried by the state administration will get RM1,000, with both groups to receive the payment in the first week of January.

“Additionally, the state government also agreed to provide a RM500 special financial assistance in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration next year.

“This will also be extended to all Johor state legislative councillors, the state legislative assembly speaker, the deputy speaker, state assemblymen, the Johor Royal Council members, state public service commission members, and religious teachers,” said Osman when presenting the Johor Budget 2019 at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

When tabling Budget 2019 on November 2, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that civil servants in Grade 54 and below will receive a one-off payment of RM500 by year’s end in appreciation of their efforts.

He added that government retirees will also be receiving a RM250 special payment.