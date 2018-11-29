Johor to impose affordable home surcharge on developers who miss targets

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian revealed that until last October this year, a total of 3,714 units of affordable homes have been completed. — Pictures by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 29 — The Johor government will charge developers up RM60,000 for each affordable home unit they do not deliver under the state’s affordable home programme (RMB), said Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

However, he said the developer will be given some flexibility in terms of the payment methods.

“If the developer pays in bulk, the charge will be at RM40,000 per unit. But if the payment is made by instalments, the charge will be at RM60,000 per unit,” he said when presenting the Johor Budget 2019 at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Osman, in his maiden budget speech, added that the state government will also reform the housing sector to achieve the target of providing 100,000 affordable housing units by 2023.

He revealed that until last October this year, a total of 3,714 units of affordable homes have been completed.

“For 2019 to 2020, 12,320 units of affordable homes are scheduled to be completed. Meanwhile, for the years 2021 to 2023 the state government expects 7,608 units to be completed,” said Osman, adding that a total of 23,643 affordable home units will be completed by 2023.