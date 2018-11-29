Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Man ‘robbed 38 times’ shoots thief dead in Italy

Published 59 minutes ago on 29 November 2018

Policemen and soldiers stand guard outside the Italian national Anti-mafia services headquarters on May 7, 2015 in Rome. — AFP pic
Policemen and soldiers stand guard outside the Italian national Anti-mafia services headquarters on May 7, 2015 in Rome. — AFP pic

MONTE SAN SAVINO, Nov 29 — Italian police launched an investigation yesterday into the death of an intruder who was shot after breaking into the premises of a man who had reportedly been robbed 38 times.

Fredy Pacini, who owns a tyre shop in Monte San Savino in Tuscany, was accused of excessive use of force in self-defence after gunning down a 29-year old Moldovan.

Pacini had taken to sleeping in his shop after a series of thefts, and was woken by noise in the early hours of yesterday.

He fired several times at the victim, who was with a second man who managed to escape, police said.

“Being a robber is a dangerous job. Am I wrong??? Self-defence is always legitimate!” Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League, said on Facebook.

“My solidarity lies with the Tuscan shopkeeper who was robbed 38 times,” he said.

His comment sparked a political backlash in Italy, with opponents on the left accusing him of inciting violence. But a hashtag supporting the businessman, #iostoconFredy (#I’mwithFredy), went viral on social networking sites. — AFP

Related Articles

In World