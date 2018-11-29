Man standing behind fire engine not Muhammad Adib, firefighter says

Firefighter Mohd Hazim Rahimi said it was him, and not Muhammad Adib, who was seen standing behind the fire truck. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The fireman seen in the viral video allegedly being hit by a fire truck during the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple incident in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Monday is not Muhammad Adid Mohd Kassim.

His partner, Mohd Hazim Mohd Rahimi, 31, admitted that it was him who was standing behind the truck and not Muhammad Adib.

Muhammad Adib suffered severe injuries after reportedly being dragged out of his vehicle and beaten by the mob at the temple site on Monday.

“I got out of the truck and wanted to get some equipment when I saw a group of people charging towards me. I ran to the back and into the EMRS (Emergency Medical Response Service) vehicle.

“Once inside, I closed the door and don’t know what happened outside as it was chaotic and I panicked,” Mohd Hazim said as he recounted the dramatic events that day.

He believes that his action in running into the EMRS resulted in him being mistaken for Muhammad Adib.

“It took a while before the others realised Adib was not in the EMRS with us,” he said without elaborating for fear it may interfere with police investigation. — Bernama